Rams' Josh Reynolds: Recovering from labrum tear
Reynolds had surgery in early February to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, Joe Curley of The Ventura County Times reports.
A fourth-round pick last year, Reynolds suffered the shoulder injury on special teams in a playoff loss to the Falcons. While not quite back to 100 percent strength, he was healthy enough to take the field for the start of OTAs, putting him on track for full participation at the beginning of training camp. With Brandin Cooks replacing Sammy Watkins in the starting lineup, Reynolds profiles as the likely No. 4 receiver for a second straight year. The same role led to a nice opportunity when Robert Woods missed time last season, but Reynolds finished his rookie campaign with only 11 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on 24 targets across 16 games and 279 offensive snaps. The Rams didn't draft any wideouts and haven't signed any noteworthy veterans at the position in free agency.
