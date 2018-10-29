Rams' Josh Reynolds: Registers two scores as Rams win
Reynolds collected three receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 29-27 win against the Packers.
Reynolds accumulated a season-high five targets as Cooper Kupp (knee) missed his second-consecutive start Sunday, The 23-year-old seemed to inherit Kupp's red-zone target share, scoring touchdowns from one and 19 yards out against a Packers defense that entered Week 8 allowing the second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing wideouts in 2018 (12). A potential NFC Championship preview against New Orleans awaits Sunday, as Reynolds aims to capitalize on a matchup against a Saints secondary that's been picked apart to the tune of 315 passing yards allowed per game this season.
