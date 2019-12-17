Reynolds caught two of his four targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 44-21 loss to Dallas. He played 26 of 73 offensive snaps.

After receiving the second most playing time among Los Angeles receivers last week, Reynolds ranked fourth among Rams' wideouts Sunday. He continues to show well when given opportunities, but his role is both small and inconsistent, so he's an unreliable fantasy asset in most formats. It's definitely worth noting that he showed off in open space again taking a short pass for 28 yards.