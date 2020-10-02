Reynolds (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Reynolds didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, but it looks as though he's already returned to full health. The 25-year-old saw 90 percent of offensive snaps Week 3, and he now looks in line to handle his usual role on offense behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods during Sunday's game against the Giants.
