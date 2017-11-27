Reynolds caught four of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-20 win over New Orleans.

The Texas A&M product played 61 of 77 offensive snaps and projects to remain a staple in the offense for the duration of Robert Woods' (shoulder) absence. The acquisition of Sammy Watkins hurt Reynolds' fantasy stock entering the season, but the rookie owns the size-speed combo to be a matchup nightmare, and quarterback Jared Goff spreads the ball around enough to provide Reynolds with opportunities. It's probably best to keep expectations in check, but the 22-year-old receiver offers modest upside over the coming weeks, and his keeper/dynasty value could also be on the rise.