Rams' Josh Reynolds: Sees season high in targets
Reynolds caught five passes (12 targets) for 70 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to Philadelphia.
Reynolds surprisingly led the Rams in targets, hitting double-digits in the category for the first time this season. The 23-year-old failed to corral 50 percent of his targets for the third consecutive week, hence the solid, but unspectacular, stat line given the amount of balls thrown his way. Reynolds could see elevated targets next week as well with Patrick Peterson likely staying on a combination of Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks on Sunday, but he still shouldn't be considered anything more than a deep-league option for Week 16.
More News
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Inefficient with seven targets•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Unimpressive out of bye week•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Career highs in Monday's victory•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Likely to start Week 11•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Hardly sees field in Week 9 loss•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Registers two scores as Rams win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15