Reynolds caught five passes (12 targets) for 70 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to Philadelphia.

Reynolds surprisingly led the Rams in targets, hitting double-digits in the category for the first time this season. The 23-year-old failed to corral 50 percent of his targets for the third consecutive week, hence the solid, but unspectacular, stat line given the amount of balls thrown his way. Reynolds could see elevated targets next week as well with Patrick Peterson likely staying on a combination of Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks on Sunday, but he still shouldn't be considered anything more than a deep-league option for Week 16.

