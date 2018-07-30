Rams' Josh Reynolds: Showing no after effects of shoulder surgery
Reynolds (shoulder) participated in team drills during Sunday's practice, Joe Curley of the Venture County Star reports.
Reynolds underwent shoulder surgery in February, but it sounds like the receiver has put that issue behind him given his full participation in training camp. However, Reynolds is still a fantasy afterthought at present time, as he's buried behind the established trio of Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.
More News
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Recovering from labrum tear•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Plays two snaps in playoff debut•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Primed for big workload•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Catches both targets for 17 yards•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Hauls in just two of six targets•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Practices fully Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...