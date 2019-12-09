Play

Reynolds rushed three times for 29 yards during Sunday's 28-12 win over Seattle.

Interestingly, Reynolds didn't receive a target despite being on the field for the second most offensive snaps among all Los Angeles receivers. So, while it was encouraging to see him run well in open space, he's still not making a big enough fantasy impact to be relied on in most settings. However, the increased snap count is notable and worth keeping tabs on because Reynolds could gain value before the end of the season.

