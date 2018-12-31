Reynolds caught four of seven targets for 55 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns during Sunday's 48-32 win over San Francisco.

The two scores came on Los Angeles' first two drives of the third quarter, and while the Rams were in the driver's seat throughout Sunday's game, they pulled away to a 45-17 lead after Reynolds' second touchdown. It's been a promising late-season run for the sophomore. He's stepped up with Cooper Kupp (knee) out of action, and Reynolds has accumulated 22 receptions for 304 yards and three touchdowns over the past six games while also receiving nine red-zone looks. The Texas A&M product could also prove to be a sneaky fantasy option in postseason settings. It's definitely worth noting that Los Angeles has Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, Kupp and Reynolds all signed long term, so Reynolds' value in keeper/dynasty settings is capped as long as the Rams' receiving corps is healthy.