Play

Reynolds failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 31-24 win over Arizona.

The third-year receiver had another underwhelming season with just 21 receptions for 326 yards and a single touchdown. Reynolds spent the majority of the year as the No. 4 wideout for the Rams, and while he averaged 42 offensive snaps per contest over the final nine games of the campaign, his only meaningful fantasy showing came in Week 8 when he caught three of eight targets for 73 yards and his lone score. With Los Angeles returning all four of its top receivers in 2020, Reynolds is unlikely to show significant statistical improvement without a roster shakeup or an injury to one of the pass catchers ahead of him on the depth chart.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories