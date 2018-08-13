Rams' Josh Reynolds: Slated for short-term absence
Head coach Sean McVay said Reynolds (ankle) will be sidelined for at least a week, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Reynolds hurt his ankle in Thursday's preseason opener but it looks like he's avoided a severe injury. However, it still sounds like he'll be out of commission in the short-term, which doesn't help Reynolds' case to earn snaps with the first-team offense.
