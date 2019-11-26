Reynolds played just 30 of 54 offensive snaps and caught both of his targets for eight yards during Monday's 45-6 loss to Baltimore.

With Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Robert Woods (personal) back in action, Reynolds was relegated to fourth on the wide receiver depth chart, and his playing time also dropped. The third-year wideout posted admirable numbers -- especially considering the Rams' offensive struggles -- over the previous three games with nine receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown. The mini surge reaffirms Reynolds' ability to move the needle when given an opportunity, but that window may be closed with the Los Angeles receiving corps back at full strength.