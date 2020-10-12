Reynolds caught two of four targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 30-10 win over Washington.

Despite being the clear No. 3 receiver for the Rams, Reynolds isn't making much of a fantasy impact. He played 49 of 68 offensive snaps Sunday, but there are just too many weapons in the Los Angeles offense for him to pad his stat line. As it stands, it'll likely take an injury to Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods for Reynolds to be a reliable factor in the passing attack. Tight end Gerald Everett is also beginning to be more involved in the offense, which is another knock on Reynolds' outlook for the immediate future.