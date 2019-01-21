Reynolds brought in four of seven targets for 74 yards and rushed once for 16 yards during the Rams' 26-23 overtime win over the Saints in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The evolution of Reynolds as a legitimate third receiver continued in significant fashion Sunday, as the second-year wideout made several key plays in the second half. Reynolds logged a 33-yard catch that got the Rams down to the Saints' seven-yard line in the fourth quarter on a drive that culminated in a game-tying Greg Zuerlein field goal. He followed up with a 19-yard grab on the subsequent possession, one which also ended on a successful Zuerlein kick that sent the game into overtime. The 2017 third-round pick has undoubtedly earned Jared Goff's trust since he took over the third receiver job after Cooper Kupp's season-ending knee injury, and he'll look to play an important role in two weeks during the Super Bowl.