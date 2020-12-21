Reynolds caught both his targets for nine yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Jets.

After being targeted 39 times during a five-game stretch from Week 7 through 12, Reynolds has just four receptions for 36 yards on five targets the past three weeks. The Rams are utilizing 12 personnel more frequently, and the fourth-year wide receiver's numbers have taken a noticeable hit as a result. It's likely best to consider Reynolds a desperation start in the majority of fantasy settings in Week 16.