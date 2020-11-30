Reynolds caught five of six targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to San Francisco.

The fourth-year receiver has turned 39 targets into 24 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown through the past five games. Those numbers don't jump off the page, but Reynolds is still proving to be a serviceable asset in deep fantasy settings. Additionally, while fellow wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods have higher ceilings, Reynolds' production floor has been consistent during the noted stretch.

More News