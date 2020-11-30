Reynolds caught five of six targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to San Francisco.

The fourth-year receiver has turned 39 targets into 24 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown through the past five games. Those numbers don't jump off the page, but Reynolds is still proving to be a serviceable asset in deep fantasy settings. Additionally, while fellow wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods have higher ceilings, Reynolds' production floor has been consistent during the noted stretch.