Reynolds (hand) was a full practice participant Thursday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Coach Sean McVay told Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com that Reynolds injured his hand during the Rams' Week 6 win at Denver. Reynolds logged a limited practice Wednesday as a result, but it won't stop him from entering the starting lineup Sunday in San Francisco. He'll be tasked with keeping the Rams' vaunted passing attack running on all cylinders sans Cooper Kupp, who has been ruled out for at least this weekend due to an MCL sprain.

