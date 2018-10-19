Rams' Josh Reynolds: Uncapped practice Thursday
Reynolds (hand) was a full practice participant Thursday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Coach Sean McVay told Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com that Reynolds injured his hand during the Rams' Week 6 win at Denver. Reynolds logged a limited practice Wednesday as a result, but it won't stop him from entering the starting lineup Sunday in San Francisco. He'll be tasked with keeping the Rams' vaunted passing attack running on all cylinders sans Cooper Kupp, who has been ruled out for at least this weekend due to an MCL sprain.
More News
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Limited at practice with hand injury•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Plays 46 snaps against Denver•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Flashes potential against Seahawks•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Healthy for Week 1•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Aims for Week 1 return•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Slated for short-term absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...