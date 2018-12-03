Reynolds caught two of his five targets for only 19 yards during Sunday's 30-16 win over Detroit.

This was a discouraging showing for Reynolds following Los Angeles' bye in Week 12. He recorded 80 receiving yards and a score against Kansas City in his last outing, and now that he's in a starting role, he's positioned for success. Playing 67 of 69 offensive snaps against the Lions also bodes well for his fantasy outlook. While Reynolds' probably shouldn't be considered a reliable asset, the upside is definitely there.