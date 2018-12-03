Rams' Josh Reynolds: Unimpressive out of bye week
Reynolds caught two of his five targets for only 19 yards during Sunday's 30-16 win over Detroit.
This was a discouraging showing for Reynolds following Los Angeles' bye in Week 12. He recorded 80 receiving yards and a score against Kansas City in his last outing, and now that he's in a starting role, he's positioned for success. Playing 67 of 69 offensive snaps against the Lions also bodes well for his fantasy outlook. While Reynolds' probably shouldn't be considered a reliable asset, the upside is definitely there.
More News
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Career highs in Monday's victory•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Likely to start Week 11•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Hardly sees field in Week 9 loss•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Registers two scores as Rams win•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Hauls in 19-yard reception•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Uncapped practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...