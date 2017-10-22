Reynolds (concussion) is out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Reynolds will have to complete the league's concussion protocol before he can return to action, and he'll benefit from the upcoming bye week. The rookie fourth-round pick will have his next chance to play in Week 9 against the Giants.

