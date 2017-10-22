Rams' Josh Reynolds: Won't return Sunday
Reynolds (concussion) is out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Reynolds will have to complete the league's concussion protocol before he can return to action, and he'll benefit from the upcoming bye week. The rookie fourth-round pick will have his next chance to play in Week 9 against the Giants.
More News
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...