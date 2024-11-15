Wallace (hip) was limited in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Wallace popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a hip issue, which caused him to be limited in consecutive practices to end the week. Wallace's status for Sunday's game may not be known until the Rams announce their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Wallace cannot play, Ahkello Witherspoon would likely start at corner opposite Cobie Durant.