Wallace logged six tackles (six solo) and an interception in Thursday's 38-37 loss to the Seahawks.

Wallace played just under half of the defensive snaps with Ahkello Witherspoon (coach's decision) sidelined. Nevertheless, he managed to make a big impact on the game, picking off Sam Darnold midway through the third quarter. Wallace was tackled at the one, setting up a short touchdown run for Blake Corum. He also set a new season-high with six tackles, doubling his previous best output.