Wallace (hip) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Wallace managed a hip injury during Week 11 prep, but he was able to play this past Sunday against the Seahawks, when he logged three solo tackles while playing 38 snaps (27 on defense, 11 on special teams). Given his full participation in Wednesday's practice, Wallace is on track to be available for this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, and he should continue to see meaningful playing time in the secondary for as long as Quentin Lake (elbow) is on injured reserve.