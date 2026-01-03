Wallace (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Wallace was unable to practice all week due to an ankle injury and will end up missing the final two regular-season games as a result. He'll aim to return to practice in at least a limited capacity during the week before the Rams' NFC wild-card game. Roger McCreary should see some defensive snaps in nickel packages in Wallace's absence.