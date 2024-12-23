Karty connected on both his field-goal attempts and made one of two PAT attempts during Sunday's 19-9 victory against the Jets.

The rookie's first action of the contest seemed like a bad omen, as he clanged his first PAT attempt off the right upright. Karty pulled things together from there, however, and made his only other PAT attempt, along with field goals of 38 and 45 yards. Karty's final two games of the season are home contests at SoFi Stadium, where the rookie kicker is a mediocre 8-for-11 on the season on field goals. The Cardinals are up first for Karty and the Rams in Week 17.