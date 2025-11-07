Karty won't kick for the Rams on Sunday against the 49ers, with Harrison Mevis getting the nod instead, Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News reports.

Karty has been demoted to the second spot on the depth chart, though head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Karty "is not going anywhere," indicating that the Rams intend to keep him on the roster. Karty has missed five of his 15 field-goal attempts in addition to missing three PATs while undergoing a sophomore slump in 2025.