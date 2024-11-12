Karty connected on five of six field-goal attempts during Sunday's 23-15 loss to the Dolphins.

The rookie kicker contributed all of the Rams' points on Sunday, booting two lengthy kicks of 55 and 53 yards to go along with three shorter field goals. Karty did miss a 57-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter, due in part to a false start by Beaux Limmer on the first attempt. It was still a solid performance for the rookie kicker, who will look to keep his string of good performances up against the Patriots in Week 11.