Karty went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-3 on extra-point tries in Thursday's 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers.

Karty missed a 53-yard field-goal try wide right early in the third quarter before later making a game-tying 48-yarder with two seconds left in regulation. The kicker also had a PAT blocked in the fourth quarter, marking his second missed extra-point attempt of the year. Through five games, Karty has gone 9-for-12 on field-goal attempts, including 1-for-2 from 50-plus yards, while also making 12 of 14 PATs.