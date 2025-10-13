Karty converted on one of two field-goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Ravens.

The second-year pro from Stanford has now missed a field goal in consecutive weeks, with his miss in Week 6 coming from just 26 yards out. Karty has now made 10 of 14 field-goal tries and 14 of 16 extra-point attempts through the Rams first six games this season. His next opportunity to score will come in the Week 7 matchup against the Jaguars.