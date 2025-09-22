Karty went 4-for-6 on field-goal attempts and made two PATs in Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Eagles.

Karty made a 51-yard field goal in the first quarter before adding three more makes from 28, 33 and 46 yards in the second quarter. The kicker's luck turned in the second half though, having kicks from 36 and 44 yards blocked by Philadelphia, the latter of which was a potential game-winning kick. Karty has now gone 7-for-9 on field-goal tries, while making seven of eight extra-point attempts over three games this season.