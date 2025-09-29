Karty made both of his field-goal tries and connected on all three of his extra-point attempts during the Rams' 27-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Karty helped the Rams keep pace with the Colts by connecting on field goals from 42 and 37 yards in the first and second quarter, respectively. Karty has started the season 10-for-11 on extra-point tries and 8-for-10 on field-goal attempts. Both of his misses on field-goal attempts came on blocks during the Rams' Week 3 loss to the Eagles. Karty and the Rams will stay in Los Angeles and welcome in the 49ers on Thursday in an NFC West clash.