Karty connected on a 37-yard field goal and made all four PAT attempts during Saturday's 31-21 preseason win against the Cowboys.

The second-year kicker started where he left off, managing another perfect kicking performance. Last year, the rookie shook off a few missed kicks at the start of the year to finish his rookie campaign 29-for-34 on field goals and 32-for-36 on extra points. With the Rams offense humming again already in the preseason, Karty could be in line for a busy 2025.