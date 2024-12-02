Karty connected on all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 21-14 win against the Saints.

The rookie's grasp on the Rams' kicking role had weakened after a multi-week slump, and while his performance on Sunday didn't do much to move the needle towards restoring that confidence, a miss on any of his three extra-point attempts would have been the fourth straight week that Karty would've recorded a miss of some capacity. A tough matchup with the Bills in Week 14 will be Karty's next opportunity to produce.