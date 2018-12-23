Davis (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday in Arizona, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Despite missing practice all week due to a shoulder injury, Davis will be available to a backfield without the services of Todd Gurley (knee). The breakdown of potential touches between Davis, John Kelly and C.J. Anderson is unclear, but coach Sean McVay hinted Anderson would get the start if this was the reality. Perhaps Davis' availability will change that, especially since the second-year back has turned three career carries into 20 yards.

More News
Our Latest Stories