Rams' Justin Davis: Breaks off career-long run
Davis rushed once for 19 yards during Sunday's 15-6 loss to Chicago. It was his first carry of the season, and he had just a single run as a rookie last year.
With Malcolm Brown (shoulder) out, it was Davis who spelled No. 1 back Todd Gurley on the final play of the game. Gurley played each of the previous 62 offensive snaps, so even though Davis was the first man up behind the bell-cow runner, it's probably not a great virtual setup. Davis likely shouldn't be viewed as a reliable option in the majority of fantasy settings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...