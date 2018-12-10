Davis rushed once for 19 yards during Sunday's 15-6 loss to Chicago. It was his first carry of the season, and he had just a single run as a rookie last year.

With Malcolm Brown (shoulder) out, it was Davis who spelled No. 1 back Todd Gurley on the final play of the game. Gurley played each of the previous 62 offensive snaps, so even though Davis was the first man up behind the bell-cow runner, it's probably not a great virtual setup. Davis likely shouldn't be viewed as a reliable option in the majority of fantasy settings.