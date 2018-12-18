Rams' Justin Davis: Candidate for increased reps
Davis (shoulder) could see additional snaps Sunday if Todd Gurley (knee) is unable to play, though Davis' status will be monitored throughout the week as well, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Davis exited Sunday's contest against the Eagles with a shoulder injury, which could put a possible role expansion in Week 16 on hold. Given how heavily the Rams utilize Gurley, it isn't surprising that Davis saw just four offensive snaps versus the Eagles on Sunday and has taken just five overall this season. Davis would likely slot in behind John Kely in the pecking order for carries against the Cardinals if Gurley sits, but Davis' status is something to watch as well.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.