Davis (shoulder) could see additional snaps Sunday if Todd Gurley (knee) is unable to play, though Davis' status will be monitored throughout the week as well, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis exited Sunday's contest against the Eagles with a shoulder injury, which could put a possible role expansion in Week 16 on hold. Given how heavily the Rams utilize Gurley, it isn't surprising that Davis saw just four offensive snaps versus the Eagles on Sunday and has taken just five overall this season. Davis would likely slot in behind John Kely in the pecking order for carries against the Cardinals if Gurley sits, but Davis' status is something to watch as well.