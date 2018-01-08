Rams' Justin Davis: Carries once in rookie campaign
Davis was inactive for Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.
Davis only played six offensive snaps through four games and received just a single carry during his rookie season. The USC product projects to remain a work in progress and will begin the 2018 campaign behind Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown on the depth chart. Additionally, the Rams could opt to add more competition to their backfield through the draft and free agency. Davis is athletic and could develop into a potential change-of-pace rusher or third-down back over time, but it's probably best to continue taking a wait-and-see approach in all fantasy settings at this stage of his career.
More News
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...