Davis was inactive for Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.

Davis only played six offensive snaps through four games and received just a single carry during his rookie season. The USC product projects to remain a work in progress and will begin the 2018 campaign behind Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown on the depth chart. Additionally, the Rams could opt to add more competition to their backfield through the draft and free agency. Davis is athletic and could develop into a potential change-of-pace rusher or third-down back over time, but it's probably best to continue taking a wait-and-see approach in all fantasy settings at this stage of his career.