Rams' Justin Davis: Competing with Kelly
Davis will compete with John Kelly for backup work while Malcolm Brown (clavicle) is unavailable, Gary Klein of the LA Times reports.
Todd Gurley doesn't leave many snaps or touches for his backup, but there is some chance he'll be rested Week 17 if the Rams don't have anything left to play for. Brown, who may miss the rest of the season, capitalized on that very scenario last year with 18 touches in a meaningless loss to the 49ers. Kelly is a sixth-round rookie who outplayed Davis during the preseason, but the latter does have the advantage of an extra year in coach Sean McVay's system. We may not have an answer about the new No. 2 back until/unless the Rams sub Gurley out during Sunday's game in Chicago.
