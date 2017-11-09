Rams' Justin Davis: Could act as primary backup Sunday
Davis could see extended action as the primary backup to starting running back Todd Gurley during Sunday's game against the Texans, Kristen Lago of the Rams' official site reports.
Davis has acted as the Rams' third-string running back throughout the season, but it looks like he'll move up a rung on the depth chart with Gurley's top backup, Malcolm Brown, set to miss "a little bit of time" after suffering an MCL injury in the Week 9 win over the Giants, according to head coach Sean McVay. The Rams' medical staff plans to monitor the progress of Brown's recovery over the next several days, but if it's determined that the running back needs surgery, Davis could hold down an enhanced role the rest of the way. The USC product has been active for just two games this season and likely wouldn't see many touches behind Gurley in competitive contests, however.
