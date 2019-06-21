Rams' Justin Davis: Fighting for roster spot
Davis seemingly finds himself in a competition with John Kelly for the final roster spot in Los Angeles' backfield, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.
Even with Todd Gurley fighting through knee issues, it seems the Rams' backfield has become fairly crowded. Malcolm Brown signed a two-year contract March 22 and the Rams selected Darrell Henderson in the third round of the 2019 Draft, and both seem like the clear choices for any reps not given to Gurley this season. That leaves Davis to compete directly with John Kelly for the final spot in the backfield. Kelly appeared in four games last season, recording 29 touches for 101 total yards, while Davis saw action in 11 games and logged two carries for 19 yards.
