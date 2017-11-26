Davis is active for Sunday's game against the Saints and will act as the top backup to Todd Gurley, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis is fourth on the depth chart at running back, but the absences of Malcolm Brown (knee) and Lance Dunbar (knee) are enough to keep the USC product active for just the third time this season. While Davis will be on hand to give Gurley a breather when needed Sunday, it's still expected that Gurley will handle a three-down role during most of the Rams' offensive drives.