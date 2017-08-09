Rams' Justin Davis: Impressing in camp
Davis has impressed running backs coach Skip Peete during training camp, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports. "He's done a good job in both the running game and pass-protection game, and he's surprised me as a receiver coming out of the backfield," Peete said.
With Lance Dunbar (knee) on the PUP list, and Malcolm Brown more suited for early-down work, Davis has a legitimate opportunity to carve out a role in passing situations entering the season. While there won't be a lot of touches available with Todd Gurley locked in as the bell-cow back, the pecking order behind him isn't etched in stone, and especially considering there is a new coaching regime in place. With a lot to prove and oodles of athleticism, Davis could be a potential low-priced flier in preseason daily contests. He's still nothing more than a player to keep tabs on in most seasonal settings, though.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...