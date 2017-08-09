Davis has impressed running backs coach Skip Peete during training camp, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports. "He's done a good job in both the running game and pass-protection game, and he's surprised me as a receiver coming out of the backfield," Peete said.

With Lance Dunbar (knee) on the PUP list, and Malcolm Brown more suited for early-down work, Davis has a legitimate opportunity to carve out a role in passing situations entering the season. While there won't be a lot of touches available with Todd Gurley locked in as the bell-cow back, the pecking order behind him isn't etched in stone, and especially considering there is a new coaching regime in place. With a lot to prove and oodles of athleticism, Davis could be a potential low-priced flier in preseason daily contests. He's still nothing more than a player to keep tabs on in most seasonal settings, though.