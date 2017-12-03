Rams' Justin Davis: Inactive for Week 13
Davis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Davis was active for the Week 12 win over the Saints with both Malcolm Brown (knee) and Lance Dunbar (knee) unavailable, but logged just one offensive snap in the contest. With Dunbar cleared to play Sunday, the Rams didn't have a need for Davis to serve as a third-string option at running back.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...