Davis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis was active for the Week 12 win over the Saints with both Malcolm Brown (knee) and Lance Dunbar (knee) unavailable, but logged just one offensive snap in the contest. With Dunbar cleared to play Sunday, the Rams didn't have a need for Davis to serve as a third-string option at running back.

