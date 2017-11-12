Rams' Justin Davis: Inactive Sunday
Davis is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
As a result, Lance Dunbar -- who is active for the first time this year -- is slated to back up Todd Gurley, plus it's possible that wideout Tavon Austin could see some backfield touches Sunday as well.
