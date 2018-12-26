Davis (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Davis' listing is merely an estimation, but the Rams still have two sessions in which to give him some on-field reps this week. While he was active this past Sunday, Davis did not take the field. Instead, C.J. Anderson (20 carries) and John Kelly (10) benefited in the absence of Todd Gurley (knee). A similar breakdown may happen in the regular-season finale if the Rams opt to get Gurley and Davis healthy for the playoffs.

