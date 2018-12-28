Davis (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official website reports.

Davis was active last week while dealing with the same shoulder injury, but he didn't play any snaps in a 31-9 win over the Cardinals. He may be headed for another week as nothing more than an emergency option, with C.J. Anderson and John Kelly both better bets to handle the snaps vacated by Todd Gurley (knee).