Davis gained 41 yards on seven carries but failed to catch a pass on two targets in Thursday's 33-7 preseason loss to the Ravens.

Davis entered the game after Malcolm Brown but before John Kelly, a rookie sixth-round pick who gained 77 yards on 13 carries and 14 yards on two receptions. Between the draft investment and Thursday's impressive performance, Kelly would seem to have an edge for the No. 3 job over Davis, who had one touch in four games after catching on with the Rams as an undrafted rookie last year. The battle could be of interest in deep fantasy formats, considering Brown is one of the shakier No. 2 running backs in the league. Of course, Todd Gurley will dominate snaps and touches so long as he's healthy.