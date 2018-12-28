Davis (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

In a Week 16 win at Arizona, Davis missed out on a chance to fill in for Todd Gurley (knee) due to a shoulder injury of his own. With more reps under his belt than Gurley this week, Davis could get in the act behind C.J. Anderson and John Kelly in a backfield sans the Rams' top runner. Coach Sean McVay has said Gurley doesn't need to practice in order to play, so Davis could be relegated to special-teams duty or even inactive status in that reality, with Anderson and Kelly better options to spell Gurley.

