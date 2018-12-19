Davis (shoulder) didn't take part in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

If he was healthy, Davis likely would be the primary running back to target in a backfield that may be without Todd Gurley (knee) down the stretch. Though coach Sean McVay expects Gurley to suit up Sunday in Arizona, the stud back could be shut down early if the Rams get out to a big lead. Before that scenario can be pondered, though, Gurley and Davis will have to both prove their health this week. With the duo sitting out Wednesday, John Kelly and veteran C.J. Anderson took on all the backfield reps.

