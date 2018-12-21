Davis (shoulder) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

If healthy, Davis would stand to benefit in the event Todd Gurley (knee) is limited or sidelined Sunday in Arizona. Unfortunately, Davis has joined Gurley in the trainer's room all week due to a shoulder injury. There's an expectation within the organization that Gurley will give it a go this weekend, but no such sentiment has been expressed about Davis. The remaining backfield options in LA are John Kelly and recent addition C.J. Anderson.

