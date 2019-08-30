Rams' Justin Davis: Produces 92 scrimmage yards
Davis carried 16 times for 78 yards and a touchdown while adding a 14-yard reception during Thursday's preseason win over the Texans.
Davis averaged a respectable 4.9 yards per carry as he easily led the team in rushing yardage. After coming into the game on the team's third possession, he scored on a two-yard touchdown burst in the third quarter before punching in the extra point attempt. While Davis' effort surely caught the eye of the coaching staff, the team already has a multitude of backfield options and could still part ways with him when roster cuts are announced.
